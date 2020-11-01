Thousands of people stood in line for hours to hear President Donald Trump address supporters in Hickory, North Carolina on Sunday evening.
Photos:
HICKORY, NC – NOVEMBER 01: People wait in line to get into the Hickory Regional Airport to to see President Donald Trump speak at a rally on November 1, 2020 in Hickory, North Carolina. Early voting in North Carolina, which ended Saturday, drew over 4.5 million voters to the polls. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
HICKORY, NC – NOVEMBER 01: People wait in line to get into the Hickory Regional Airport to to see President Donald Trump speak at a rally on November 1, 2020 in Hickory, North Carolina. Early voting in North Carolina, which ended Saturday, drew over 4.5 million voters to the polls. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
HICKORY, NC – NOVEMBER 01: A woman waits to see President Donald Trump at a rally at the Hickory Regional Airport on November 1, 2020 in Hickory, North Carolina. Early voting in North Carolina, which ended Saturday, drew over 4.5 million voters to the polls. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
HICKORY, NC – NOVEMBER 01: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains profanity) People wait for President Donald Trump to speak at a rally at the Hickory Regional Airport on November 1, 2020 in Hickory, North Carolina. Early voting in North Carolina, which ended Saturday, drew over 4.5 million voters to the polls. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
HICKORY, NC – NOVEMBER 01: People cheer as they wait for President Donald Trump to speak at a rally at the Hickory Regional Airport on November 1, 2020 in Hickory, North Carolina. Early voting in North Carolina, which ended Saturday, drew over 4.5 million voters to the polls. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
A supporters wait before President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Hickory Regional Airport in Hickory, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Supporters wait before President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Hickory Regional Airport in Hickory, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Supporters wait before President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Hickory Regional Airport in Hickory, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His newest e-book is The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency. His recent book,RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.