Thousands of Trump supporters gathered in Dubuque, Iowa, in crisp, windy, cold conditions for the president to address the second of five rallies planned for battleground states on Sunday afternoon.
Dubuque sits across the Mississippi River from both Wisconsin and Illinois, meaning that it drew fans from two battleground states — Iowa and Wisconsin — at one rally.
Photos:
Supporters waits to enter a President Donald Trump campaign rally at Dubuque Regional Airport, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Dubuque, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
DUBUQUE, IOWA – NOVEMBER 01: A woman prays as supporters of President Donald Trump congregate before his arrival at a campaign rally at Dubuque Regional Airport on November 1, 2020 in Dubuque, Iowa. With two days to go before Election Day, President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden continue to campaign across the country. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Supporters waits to enter a President Donald Trump campaign rally at Dubuque Regional Airport, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Dubuque, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
DUBUQUE, IOWA – NOVEMBER 01: A supporter of President Donald Trump wears a Trump jacket before his arrival at a campaign rally at Dubuque Regional Airport on November 1, 2020 in Dubuque, Iowa. With two days to go before Election Day, President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden continue to campaign across the country. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
DUBUQUE, IOWA – NOVEMBER 01: Supporters of President Donald Trump await his arrival at a campaign rally at Dubuque Regional Airport on November 1, 2020 in Dubuque, Iowa. With two days to go before Election Day, President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden continue to campaign across the country. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
DUBUQUE, IOWA – NOVEMBER 01: Supporters of President Donald Trump await his arrival at a campaign rally at Dubuque Regional Airport on November 1, 2020 in Dubuque, Iowa. With two days to go before Election Day, President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden continue to campaign across the country. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
DUBUQUE, IOWA – NOVEMBER 01: Supporters of President Donald Trump recite the Pledge of Allegiance before his arrival at a campaign rally at Dubuque Regional Airport on November 1, 2020 in Dubuque, Iowa. With two days to go before Election Day, President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden continue to campaign across the country. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
At the time Trump took the stage, at roughly 1:45 p.m. CST, the temperature in Dubuque was 38º F, with gusts of wind up to 40 mph, creating a wind chill of 21º F.
The president joked about the wind, noting that it was a “good thing you have a president” who did not need a Teleprompter, since the stands were shaking so violently in the wind that his prepared remarks were almost unreadable.
Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His newest e-book is The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency. His recent book,RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.