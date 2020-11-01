http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Z3PAFqNsHo8/

Tens of thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered Sunday at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport near Miami, Florida, for the fifth and final rally of “Seven-state Sunday.”

As in 2016, Trump spent the final Sunday of the presidential campaign barnstorming the battleground states. He began the day at the White House, in the District of Columbia; then traveled to Andrews Air Force Base, in Maryland; then spoke at airport rallies in Washington Township, Michigan; Dubuque, Iowa; Hickory, North Carolina; Rome, Georgia; and finally at Opa-Locka, Florida.

The rally was scheduled for 11:00 p.m. EST, but seemed destined to last well past midnight — a reprise of the “Midnight Special” in Leesburg, Virginia, on the original “Seven-state Sunday” in 2016, when Trump began a rally scheduled for 9:30 p.m. at 12:30 a.m. — and thousands of supporters waited for him, both inside and outside the venue.

Earlier in the day, Trump supporters participated in a large caravan in Miami:

Supporters then began arriving at the airport:

