https://alphanewsmn.com/police-group-calls-out-walz-admin-for-encouraging-teachers-to-promote-fear-of-cops/
About The Author
Related Posts
Bill Maher Rips Media for Defending Riots, Warns Biden Will Wear Looting ‘On His Back Into the Election’
September 12, 2020
President Trump Tells Arizona Rally Biden’s Lucky Attorney General William Barr Hasn’t Locked Him Up
October 20, 2020
ABC Fake News Democrat Operative George Stephanopoulos Accuses VP Mike Pence of ‘Manspaining’ to Fast Kamala, Gets Rebuked by Female Panelist
October 8, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy