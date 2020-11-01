https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/01/premature-victory-pennsylvania-attorney-general-says-if-all-the-votes-are-added-up-in-pa-trump-is-going-to-lose/

On October 31, Josh Shapiro, the Dem Attorney General of Pennsylvania, tweeted that “if all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose”:

If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose. That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process. For the record, he’s 0-6 against us in court. We’ve protected voting rights. Now, ignore the noise—vote!https://t.co/mN8t6TDud7 — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) October 31, 2020

Now, we know there’s a media boomlet going on right now about President Trump declaring premature victory, but there’s no way for Shapiro to know that Trump will lose once all the votes are counted in Pennsylvania. None. And saying this days before the election is the Attorney General of Pennsylvania declaring a premature victory for Joe Biden:

President Trump denies report he will prematurely declare victory, but laments Supreme Court rulings that allow for Pennsylvania and North Carolina to count absentee ballots postmarked before Election Day that arrive shortly after Nov. 3. https://t.co/fIQ5AfvcSN via @akarl_smith — Evan Rosenfeld (@Evan_Rosenfeld) November 2, 2020

But with Shapiro’s tweet, team Trump should send in the lawyers.

Trump on Pennsylvania ballots being counted if they arrive up to three days after Election Day: “We’re going to go in the night of. As soon as that election’s over, we’re going in with our lawyers.” — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 1, 2020

Maybe Shapiro should recuse himself from any election-day related matters since he’s so biased?

