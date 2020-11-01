https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2020/10/31/photos-president-donald-trump-speaks-to-tens-of-thousands-butler-pennsylvania/

President Donald Trump addressed tens of thousands of supporters at a rally on Saturday evening, Oct. 31, in Butler, Pennsylvania, ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.

Attendance was 57,000, according to the Secret Service.

Photos:

People wearing hardhats make their way to viewing area at the Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport before a campaign stop for President Donald Trump, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Amish at Butler (Jeff Swensen / Getty)

BUTLER, PA – OCTOBER 31: Supporters of President Donald Trump wait to hear him speak for a campaign rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport on October 31, 2020 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Donald Trump is crossing the crucial state of Pennsylvania in the last few days of campaigning before Americans go to the polls on November 3rd to vote. Trump is currently trailing his opponent Joe Biden in most national polls. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Trump supporter at Butler (Jeff Swensen / Getty)

BUTLER, PA – OCTOBER 31: Supporters of President Donald Trump wait to hear him speak for a campaign rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport on October 31, 2020 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Donald Trump is crossing the crucial state of Pennsylvania in the last few days of campaigning before Americans go to the polls on November 3rd to vote. Trump is currently trailing his opponent Joe Biden in most national polls. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

American Flag in Butler (Keith Srakocic / Associated Press)

The sun shines through one of the U.S. flags hanging from cranes where President Donald Trump held a campaign stop, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Butler County Regional Airport in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Trump supporter Pennsylvania (Jeff Swensen / Getty)

BUTLER, PA – OCTOBER 31: Supporters of President Donald Trump arrive for a campaign rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport on October 31, 2020 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Donald Trump is crossing the crucial state of Pennsylvania in the last few days of campaigning before Americans go to the polls on November 3rd to vote. Trump is currently trailing his opponent Joe Biden in most national polls. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Ospreys in Pennsylvania (Keith Srakocic / Associated Press)

The three Osprey aircraft escorting Marine One fly through the clouds lit by the setting sun as they arrive for a campaign stop by President Donald Trump, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Butler County Regional Airport in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Election 2020 Trump (Keith Srakocic / Associated Press)

The crowd watches one of the three Osprey aircraft escorting Marine One as it arrives for a campaign stop by President Donald Trump, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Butler County Regional Airport in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Marine One in Pennsylvania (Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty)

Marine One with US President Donald Trump onboard lands next to a rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport in Butler, Pennsylvania on October 31, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump arrives in Butler (Keith Srakocic / Associated Press)

President Donald Trump waves as he leaves a campaign stop, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Butler County Regional Airport in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Trump in Butler Pennsylvania (Keith Srakocic / Associated Press)

President Donald Trump addresses the crowd as the sun sets during a campaign stop, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Butler County Regional Airport in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Trump addresses Butler (Jeff Swensen / Getty)

BUTLER, PA – OCTOBER 31: President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a campaign rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport on October 31, 2020 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Donald Trump is crossing the crucial state of Pennsylvania in the last few days of campaigning before Americans go to the polls on November 3rd to vote. Trump is currently trailing his opponent Joe Biden in most national polls. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Trump in Pennsylvania (Keith Srakocic / Associated Press)

Supporters cheer and wave signs as President Donald Trump addresses the crowd during a campaign stop, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Butler County Regional Airport in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Trump in Pennsylvania (Jeff Swensen / Getty)

BUTLER, PA – OCTOBER 31: President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a campaign rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport on October 31, 2020 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Donald Trump is crossing the crucial state of Pennsylvania in the last few days of campaigning before Americans go to the polls on November 3rd to vote. Trump is currently trailing his opponent Joe Biden in most national polls. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Trump in Butler Pennsylvania (Mandel Ngan / Getty)

US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport in Butler, Pennsylvania on October 31, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump full moon Pennsylvania (Mandel Ngan / Getty)

US President Donald Trump speaks as a full moon rises during a rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport in Butler, Pennsylvania on October 31, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

4 More Years Pennsylvania (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)

Supporters hold up four fingers as they chant “Four More Years” as they await President Donald Trump for a campaign stop, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Butler County Regional Airport in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Trump throws hat Pennsylvania (Keith Srakocic / Associated Press)

President Donald Trump tosses hats to the crowd during a campaign stop, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Butler County Regional Airport in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Trump full moon (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)

With a full moon in the background, President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Trump arrives in Butler (Keith Srakocic / Associated Press)

President Donald Trump waves as he leaves a campaign stop, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Butler County Regional Airport in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

It was his third rally of the day in the Keystone State, after rallies in Newtown and Reading — and he continued to another rally in Montoursville afterwards.

