President Donald Trump addressed tens of thousands of supporters at a rally on Saturday evening, Oct. 31, in Butler, Pennsylvania, ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.

Attendance was 57,000, according to the Secret Service.

Photos:

It was his third rally of the day in the Keystone State, after rallies in Newtown and Reading — and he continued to another rally in Montoursville afterwards.

