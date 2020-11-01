https://www.lifezette.com/2020/11/trump-dubs-today-national-day-of-remembrance-for-americans-who-have-been-murdered-by-illegal-immigrants/

President Donald Trump stepped up this weekend to make November 1 a day of remembrance for Americans who have been murdered by “criminal illegal aliens.”

On Friday, President Trump issued a proclamation that was called “Proclamation on National Day of Remembrance for Americans Killed by Illegal Aliens.” Not only did he call on the American people to remember the victims of these vicious crimes, he also called on the nation to make moves towards “ensuring that those responsible for these tragedies face justice.”

Trump stated in the proclamation:

On this National Day of Remembrance, we pause to honor the memory of every American life so egregiously taken from us by criminal illegal aliens. As sons and daughters, mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, and as American citizens, these precious lives are an irreplaceable piece of our national community. We solemnly stand with their families — our Angel Families — who have endured what no American family should ever have to suffer. Today, we recommit to ensuring that those responsible for these tragedies face justice, while taking every action to prevent these horrific acts from occurring in our Nation.

“On this National Day of Remembrance, we pay tribute to the enduring memory of every American killed by an illegal alien. They will never be forgotten, and we will stand by their families and fight for a future where every American is safe,” the proclamation added. “Together, we will pursue the promise of a proud, noble, and secure future while protecting our families and communities from those who seek to do us harm.”

Trump also said in the proclamation that his administration has completed over 400 miles of the border wall that he promised, and that “we are on pace to complete more than 500 miles by early next year.”

While it is difficult to determine exactly how many Americans are murdered by illegal aliens every year, the Heritage Foundation has said that “non-citizens” carry out a significant portion of federal crimes in this country.

“Non-citizens constitute only about 7 percent of the U.S. population,” the Heritage Foundation stated. “Yet the latest data from the Justice Department’s Bureau of Justice Statistics reveals that non-citizens accounted for nearly two-thirds (64 percent) of all federal arrests in 2018. Just two decades earlier, only 37 percent of all federal arrests were non-citizens.”

“These arrests aren’t just for immigration crimes,” the foundation added. “Non-citizens accounted for 24 percent of all federal drug arrests, 25 percent of all federal property arrests, and 28 percent of all federal fraud arrests.”

One of the most famous cases of an American being murdered by an illegal immigrant is that of Katie Steinle, who is pictured above this story. She was fatally shot on the streets of San Francisco by José Inez García Zárate, an illegal alien who had been deported five times. Though the Immigration and Customs Enforcement had issued a “detainer” for García Zárate, he was given sanctuary by the city of San Francisco.

Zárate was eventually acquitted of Steinle’s murder.

Please join us in remembering all Americans who have been senselessly murdered by illegal aliens. We pray that they get the justice that they deserve.

