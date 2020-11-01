https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/11/01/watch-live-donald-trump-hosts-a-campaign-rally-in-dubuque-iowa/
President Donald Trump on Sunday will host a campaign rally in Dubuque, Iowa.
The rally is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. EST.
The president is barnstorming the country in the last days until the election, hitting critical swing-states important to his re-election.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the president is delivering campaign speeches outdoors in locations across the country.
It is two days until the presidential election.