Donald Trump has taken a strong seven-point lead in an Iowa poll that was heralded to as an early predictor of the President’s 2016 win in the state and his sweep of the Midwest.

The Selzer poll, commissioned by the Des Moines Register, reveals that Trump leads Biden by a whopping seven percentage points- 48% to 41%.

Trump leads the final Selzer poll of Iowa by 7 points, 48 to 41.

That’s the same margin as their final poll four years ago, which wound up foreshadowing Trump’s Midwestern sweephttps://t.co/bIOVhFRaQh — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) October 31, 2020

Curiously, the Des Moines Register poll queued the same exact result on October 31st, 2016. After Donald Trump’s shock victory over Hillary Clinton, the poll was pointed to as an early indicator of Trump’s resiliency in midwestern states, which wasn’t captured in previous polls.

Trump ultimately ended up winning Iowa by 9 points in the 2016 election, outperforming even the Selzer.

Neocon globalists and leftists expressed consternation over the poll, suggesting they’ve lost complete confidence in Biden to win the 2020 election in a sweeping landslide.

Either… a) The DMR poll is an outlier.

b) Iowa is an outlier.

c) Almost every poll in almost every other state, and almost every national poll, are outliers. Needless to say, a) or b) are MUCH more likely than c). Still: You may want a stiff drink to settle your nerves. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 31, 2020

Joe Scarborough admitted Saturday that Republicans are set to overpower Democrats in early voting statistics, barring a massive surge of Democrats voting in-person on election day- a practice that is known to be preferential for Republicans.

Republicans gained another 50,000 today in Florida. Democrats’ lead has been cut from 430,000 to about 110,000. Republicans have 2 days to pick up 25,000 more to outperform their 2016 numbers. Unless Ds stop the slide this weekend, Biden is in a bind in Florida. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) October 30, 2020

President Trump is primed to conduct no less than ten rallies across several swing states over the next two days. Biden plans to relax in the comfort of his home and pay close attention to the Sunday shows on the mainstream media television channels.

This one feels like 2016, folks.

