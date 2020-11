https://newsthud.com/watch-trump-tells-georgia-crowd-a-vote-for-biden-is-a-vote-for-lockdowns-layoffs-and-misery/

During a packed rally in Georgia, President Trump told the crowd “A vote for Biden is a vote for lockdowns, layoffs and misery.”

Trump says “In 2016, Georgia voted to fire this corrupt political establishment and you elected an outsider as president who is finally putting America First!”