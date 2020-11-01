https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/protestors-heckle-biden-outside-church-abortion-stance/
(NEW YORK POST) — A handful of protestors heckled Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden outside his Delaware church on Sunday — telling the former veep he was a “disgrace” to the Catholic faith, photos and video shows.
Three people were spotted outside St. Joseph on the Brandywine in Greenville holding signs decrying Biden’s position on abortion, in a photo posted on Twitter by Bloomberg News politics reporter Jennifer Epstein.
“Joe no devout Catholic supports abortion,” one of the signs read.
