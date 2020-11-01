https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2020/11/01/psychologist-google-is-effectively-making-huge-in-kind-donations-to-liberals-like-biden-n1113442

In a chilling interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, Ph.D. psychologist Robert Epstein reported that Google’s search engine has a “very substantial pro-liberal bias” and could swing 15 million votes in the 2020 election. Epstein studies the psychological effect of search results and he has a team of hundreds of people monitoring Google and other tech companies. He claimed that Google is effectively making a “huge in-kind donation” to campaigns like that of Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“Based on the data that we’re collecting, I would say that if what we’re seeing is present nationwide, they are probably shifting this year in this election about 15 million votes without anyone’s awareness and except for what I’m doing, without leaving a paper trail for authorities to trace,” Epstein told Carlson on Saturday.

The psychologist noted that his team has “600 field agents in the swing states,” who have performed 150,000 searches, analyzing 1.5 million search results.

“We’re finding very substantial pro-liberal bias in all ten or at least nine out of ten search results on the first page of Google search results… not on Bing or Yahoo though,” Epstein reported. “And we’re seeing that bias in every single demographic group. In fact, in one report we generated recently, we saw more liberal bias in Google content going to conservatives than going to liberals.”

“That is the definition of propaganda,” Tucker Carlson responded. “They’re tailoring information to change the views of people in a very targeted way.”

He asked Epstein if it was legal for Google to attempt to influence millions of votes.

“There are no specific laws or regulations in place stopping a company like Google from doing something like this,” the psychologist admitted. “In fact, the courts have basically over and over again said they can exercise their free speech rights and show people anything they want to show people.”

“But yes indeed, you could look at this as an extreme violation of campaign finance laws. In effect, they’re making huge in-kind donations, huge, to one party or one candidate,” Epstein argued. “Now, it doesn’t cost them a dime, but that’s not the issue. The issue is what would it cost you to do it or what would it cost me to do it, and we’re talking tens of millions of dollars at least.”

While Google’s alleged manipulation may be illegal, Epstein argued against complex government regulations to prevent it.

“I don’t think laws and regulations can keep up with tech… I think we do it with monitoring systems, with large-scale, Nielsen-type monitoring systems,” he explained. “We aggregate that data and we look for shenanigans.”

Naturally, the alleged liberal bias in search results may not be intentional or nefarious. The American literary establishment, from universities to legacy media outlets, has shifted to the left in recent decades. Newspapers long known for their high editorial standards, like The New York Times, seem to be squandering their reputations in a rush to gain attention from the Left.

Even if Google intentionally shifts its search results to the Left, the company may claim it is only doing so in the name of objectivity and favoring ostensibly more credible legacy media sources.

Epstein, who supported Hillary Clinton in 2016, has long warned about Google’s power to manipulate elections. In 2017, he wrote a white paper arguing that Clinton’s popular vote margin was almost entirely attributable to pro-Clinton bias at Google.

“Extrapolating from the mathematics introduced in this report … the lead author of the PNAS study [Epstein himself] predicted that a pro-Clinton bias in Google’s search results would, over time, shift at least 2.6 million votes to Clinton. She won the popular vote in the November election by 2,864,974 votes,” Epstein wrote with his co-author Ronald E. Robertson.

“Without the pro-Clinton bias in Google’s search results, her win margin in the popular vote would have been negligible,” Epstein wrote.

A 2018 survey found that conservative employees in Silicon Valley tech companies live in fear that their political beliefs will be found out. James Damore said conservatives at Google are “in the closet” and that Google executives are digging through a secret email list in order to out them.

In September, a Google whistleblower told Project Veritas that Google News results are intentionally biased against Trump. This seemed to confirm the results of an unscientific test on Google News bias run by PJ Media editor Paula Bolyard last year (tweeted out by Trump himself), and a more scientific study also suggesting bias. The Google News slant is not a conspiracy theory, though Google of course denies manipulating results. After all, Google employees heavily favor Democrats in their political donations.

More than 90 percent of political contributions from employees of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, have gone to Democrats since 2004. In 2018, 96 percent went to Democrats.

Yet Google bias may not always be liberal. All Americans should be concerned about Google’s ability to interfere in elections, and a former Google engineer said the company will try to prevent Trump’s reelection.

The idea of Big Tech bias seems all the more troubling after Facebook and Twitter took unprecedented actions to suppress a bombshell New York Post story claiming that Joe Biden was actively involved in Hunter Biden’s corrupt overseas dealings, even before the story could be fact-checked. As it turns out, more evidence has come to light backing up the original story, but much of the legacy media has ignored the story.

If Google search results are biased toward the legacy media, and the legacy media refuses to cover the story, the American people may not see a serious bombshell story like this one.

This should worry all Americans, no matter what they think about Trump or whom they want to win the election on November 3.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.

