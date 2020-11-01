http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/cUpQbC2zhYU/public-schools-poison-childrens-minds-against-police.php

This is shocking, and it is happening in my own school district, the one that all of my children attended. The district’s fourth grade curriculum includes this insane attack on law enforcement:

Something bad happened in our town. The news was on the TV, the radio, and the internet. The grown-ups didn’t think the kids knew about it. But the kids in Ms. Garcia’s class heard some older kids talking about it, and they had questions. After school, Emma asked her mother: “Why did the police shoot that man?” “It was a mistake,” said her mother. “I feel sad for the man and his family.” “Yes, the police thought he had a gun,” said her father. “It wasn’t a mistake,” said her sister, Liz. “The cops shot him because he was Black.”

Emma was confused. “He is brown, not black,” she said. “Some Black people have dark brown skin, and some have light brown skin,” Emma’s father explained. “‘Black’ usually means African American. Most of their ancestors were brought here from Africa as slaves.” In another house, Josh asked his mother: “Can police go to jail?” “Yes,” said his mother. “Why do you ask?”

“That White policeman who shot the Black man,” said Josh. “Will he go to jail?” “What he did was wrong,” said his mother. “But he won’t go to jail,” said his father. “Why not?” asked Josh. “Cops stick up for each other,” said Josh’s brother, Malcolm. “And they don’t like Black men.”

How does such scurrilous nonsense make its way into a once-respectable school district? It is recommended, apparently, by Minnesota’s Department of Education, under the direction of far-left Governor Tim Walz. The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association has written a letter of protest to Governor Walz:

The MPPOA was made aware that this book depicting cops as killers is being taught in District 196 and approved by the Walz admin. https://t.co/cAz8pLGUXR

This letter was sent to the Governor this morning. This is offensive and outrageous to all public safety officials pic.twitter.com/ciDAvSMC0Y — Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (@MNPoliceAssn) October 30, 2020

This is the letter:

Sadly, this probably isn’t an aberration. The Democratic Party seeks to incite racial hatred because it thinks that racial division works to its political advantage. I am afraid that a majority of Joe Biden voters, perhaps a large majority, would approve of using the elementary schools to falsely demonize and dehumanize police officers. Our country is hanging on by its fingernails, and its future may well depend on what happens on Tuesday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

