https://redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2020/11/01/radical-environmentalism-and-the-green-new-deal-are-the-undoing-of-the-traditional-democrat-party-n273496
About The Author
Related Posts
Greg Gutfeld on NBC Fake News Trump Town Hall: ‘NBC is Embarassing Itself . . . Worse Than Expected; Guthrie is Like a Poorly Disguised Ambush’
October 16, 2020
Drunken Dems’ Only Sober Alternative to Trump
April 24, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy