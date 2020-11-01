https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/rally-tally-update-trump-train-rolling-500-times-number-rally-participants-basement-biden-even-crooked-hillary-2016-crushes-biden/

With September and October now in the books, the Trump Train is rolling down hill while the Biden Bus has broken down in the basement – even Crooked Hillary in 2016 way outperformed Biden.

Since Labor day President Trump has entertained massive crowds at his rallies while former VP Biden might as well have stayed in his basement. Some of Biden’s events have had no individuals present other than approved press or campaign workers. Many days Biden was not even out campaigning.

Below is the summary of events since Labor Day. President Trump has now held events with nearly a million event goers while Biden has entertained less than two thousand.

Note: These numbers are estimates based on data available. Please provide alternative numbers for consideration, if inclined.

While President Trump is bringing in record numbers to his rallies, Biden can’t buy an audience. In 2016 Hillary Clinton brought in musicians to increase the attendance at her rallies. But Biden can’t even do that.

On Saturday October 24, Biden brought in Jon Bon Jovi for his event in Scranton, PA. But the event was another bust. Only around 30 people showed up in their cars and the high school parking lot was half empty. Bon Jovi has not done an event since after being destroyed on social media. It was an absolute joke.

President Trump is crushing Biden. He has more events even with the COVID quarantine. Plus the President is seeing more than 500 times the number of supporters as Biden. (Candidate Trump had nine times the number of supporters at his rallies when compared to Crooked Hillary.)

President Trump is outperforming his 2016 numbers which were historic. He’s averaging larger crowds at his rallies with 70% more attendance this year than in 2016. Trump managed to do this in spite of being in the hospital and out for 10 days with COVID.

Biden has held more events than Hillary in 2016 but Hillary had much larger crowds but still much smaller than Trump’s.

In Summary – President Trump likely has the largest crowds at his rallies in US history. On the other hand, Joe Biden likely has the smallest crowds at his events in US history.



Biden is being crushed by President Trump in attendance – but then again, even Crooked Hillary crushed him in attendance.



The polls are garbage, the current race is not even close. The rally numbers prove it. President Trump is crushing former VP Joe Biden.



* In the 2016 election we kept track of event attendance after the Party Conventions for both candidate Trump and Crooked Hillary. We did this because the future President was setting records at seemingly every venue he visited while Hillary could barely fill half a high school gymnasium. By mid-August we determined that President Trump had 10 times the number of attendees at his rallies than Hillary did during the same time. This year it’s worse.

By election day 2016 we determined that tens of thousands of more individuals attended Trump events than Hillary events.

The far left mainstream media claimed Hillary was up in the polls. They claimed that rally attendance didn’t matter, but it did. Momentum and enthusiasm mean a lot. (In March 2017 Deroy Murdock cited our work on FOX News to show that President Trump just plain outworked Hillary in the 2016 campaign.)

