https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fa0ab90d6bdc366c09c9e85
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove, pictured, hosted a COBR meeting yesterday briefing officials from the devolved administrations on the Government’s updated Covid-19 plan….
UK police chiefs are said to have been briefed on the weekend. It is believed that some senior officers are worried that the move is too oppressive for a liberal society….
Law enforcement from New Jersey to California are working to ensure that Americans who show up at the polls have their voice heard and their vote counted….
CEO of Bayside City Council, in Melbourne, Mick Cummins warned people they could be turned away from the beach as hoards of people rush to soak up the sun….
Democrats didn’t anticipate a late surge in Latinos voting for President Trump in Florida, and it’s giving them nightmares….