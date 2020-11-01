https://www.theblaze.com/news/fbi-investigating-trump-supporters-biden-harris-bus

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is reportedly investigating after supporters of President Donald Trump surrounded the Biden-Harris campaign tour bus in Texas on Friday.

As TheBlaze reported, Joe Biden’s campaign canceled multiple events after Trump supporters essentially escorted the tour bus on I-35 between San Antonio and Austin.

Biden’s campaign claimed the Trump supporters created a dangerous situation on the highway.

“Rather than engage in productive conversation about the drastically different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our country, Trump supporters in Texas [Friday] instead decided to put our staff, surrogates, supporters, and others in harm’s way,” Tariq Thowfeek, Texas communications director for the Biden campaign, said.

Historian Eric Cervini, who said he flew to Texas to assist the Biden campaign with events, admitted to calling 911 on the Trump supporters, claiming he witnessed them waiting to “ambush” the bus.

Why is the FBI investigating?

According to the Texas Tribute, the FBI is investigating the incident. The Wall Street Journal confirmed the investigation, reporting that the FBI “is looking into allegations that Trump supporters endangered a Biden campaign.”

The FBI has not made a public statement confirming the investigation; the Wall Street Journal said the bureau would release a statement later on Sunday.

There was no indication that the Trump supporters committed a crime.

In fact, local law enforcement responded after they received calls about the Trump supporters, ending with police concluding no crime had been committed.

From the Tribune:

A person with knowledge of the events who spoke to the Tribune on the condition of anonymity said New Braunfels police responded to requests for assistance and provided an escort throughout their jurisdiction. During that time, the person said, the group of Trump supporters fell back behind the police. In a statement, New Braunfels City Manager Robert Camareno said the police department received calls, “of the Trump Train following the Biden/Harris campaign bus … NBPD responded and did not observe any traffic violations.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, the presence of Wendy Davis, a Democrat running for the U.S. House, on the tour bus is what prompted the investigation.

