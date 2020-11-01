http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/4dtDfrCBu0s/

The FBI has launched an investigation into a “Trump Train” incident that occurred over the weekend, when supporters of President Donald Trump surrounded Joe Biden’s campaign bus, the Texas Tribune reported.

The confrontation between the drivers began after the self-described “Trump Train” surrounded Biden’s campaign bus and began honking their horns, as the bus made its way through Texas from San Antonio to Austin.

A minor collision between a staffer and a Trump supporter occurred on I-35 after the staffer attempted to enter the truck’s lane, resulting in damage to the staffer’s vehicle. Videos shared to social media show substantial evidence of that.

Clear view of what happened before. SUV leaves lane, truck moves up, SUV crosses the lines pic.twitter.com/0claguebKx — Antifa Movie dot Com (@JackPosobiec) October 31, 2020

The presence of the “Trump Train” prompted Biden staffers to call the police and cancel multiple campaign events around the state, citing “safety concerns.”

“Rather than engage in productive conversation about the drastically different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our country, Trump supporters in Texas [Friday] instead decided to put our staff, surrogates, supporters, and others in harm’s way,” claimed Tariq Thowfeek, the Texas communications director for Biden’s campaign.

When the Texas Tribune asked what he thought of the incident, Texas GOP Chairman Allen West called it “fake news.”

“It is more fake news and propaganda. Prepare to lose … stop bothering me,” West said.

While it remains unclear whether any laws were broken, the FBI office in San Antonio stated in an email to Fox News that the agency will release a statement by 1 p.m. local time Sunday.

President Trump highlighted the caravan traveling through Texas in a post on Twitter, saying “I LOVE TEXAS”:

Videos of the encounter have circulated around social media and even prompted certain outlets to echo the Democrat Party’s remarks with reports that President Trump’s supporters attempted to run the bus off of the road.

Rolling Stone claimed on Sunday that “Trump supporters tried to run Biden bus ‘off the road’”:

Video: Trump supporters tried to run Biden bus “off the road” https://t.co/EQa9mymZDC pic.twitter.com/u7k1fGAqyX — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 31, 2020

A Biden campaign spokesperson told Forbes that the Trump supporters “attempted to slow the bus down and run it off the road.”

Another Democrat Party leader in Texas, Katie Naranjo, claimed that the Trump supporters were “yelling curse words and threats,” none of which can be heard on clips circulating around the internet.

Today, @realDonaldTrump supporters followed the Biden bus throughout central Texas to intimidate Biden supporters. They ran into a person’s car, yelling curse words and threats. Don’t let bullies win, vote. pic.twitter.com/CIyEWwbvqU — Katie Naranjo (@KatieNaranjo) October 30, 2020

Naranjo also claimed that one of the Trump supporters “ran into a person’s car,” which the video evidence above seemingly disputes. The video shows the SUV driving recklessly, taking up two lanes in an attempt to sideswipe a truck full of Trump supporters.

CNN host Jake Tapper deleted a tweet regarding the incident, where he echoed the Biden campaign’s remarks of being in “harm’s way.”

“Biden campaign says Trump supporters in Texas put their ‘staff, surrogates, supporters, and others in harm’s way,’” Tapper wrote in the now-deleted tweet.

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

