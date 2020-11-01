http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/EvrSYzTkU0E/

Over a quarter of the signups for three of President Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rallies, which he held on Saturday, did not vote in 2016, according to Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

Trump held multiple rallies across the Keystone State on Saturday. According to McDaniel, thousands who signed up for the events did not vote in 2016:

Huge crowds for @realDonaldTrump’s rallies today, and tons of new voters! ✅ 43,673 signups And thousands people who did not vote in 2016: ✅ 23.0% Reading ✅ 24.1% Butler ✅ 28.8% Montoursville Thank you, PENNSYLVANIA! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) November 1, 2020

McDaniel has continued to provide such updates as Trump campaigns across the country in the final days of the election. Following his Wednesday rallies in Arizona, McDaniel reported that 45 percent of the signups for the Bullhead City rally had not voted in 2016, nor did 36 percent who signed up for the Goodyear rally:

ARIZONA is fired up and ready to re-elect for @realDonaldTrump! ✅ 23,591 signups for Bullhead City rally ✅ 24.0% NOT Republican ✅ 45.3% (!) did not vote in 2016 Thank you to the thousands of supporters who turned out! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 28, 2020

Another huge turnout for @realDonaldTrump! ✅ 17,251 signups for Goodyear rally ✅ 19.5% NOT Republican ✅ 35.7% (!) did not vote in 2016 Thank you to everyone helping keep ARIZONA red in 2020! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 28, 2020

Trump also appears to be attracting more than traditional Republicans to his events.

“We are seeing DEMOCRATS and INDEPENDENTS turn out in droves for @realDonaldTrump’s rallies,” McDaniel said on Friday, noting that the majority of the signups for Trump’s recent rallies in Rochester, Minnesota, as well as Green Bay, Wisconsin, were “not Republican”:

We are seeing DEMOCRATS and INDEPENDENTS turn out in droves for @realDonaldTrump’s rallies: In Rochester, MN: ✅ 53.6% NOT Republican In Green Bay, WI: ✅ 52.6% NOT Republican These voters are going to make a huge difference on Tuesday! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 31, 2020

Robert Cahaly, the chief pollster with the Trafalgar Group, has continually emphasized the existence of the “hidden” Trump voter, which he believes most pollsters are missing yet again this election.

“In 2016, the worst being said about Trump voters is that they were ‘deplorable.’ 2020 is a whole different ballgame,” Cahaly told Politico. “It is worse this time—significantly worse.”

“This year had more things where you can get punished for expressing an opinion outside the mainstream than almost any year I can think of in modern history,” he said, explaining that people are “very hesitant [to share their preference for Trump], because now it’s not just being called ‘deplorable.’”

“It’s people getting beat up for wearing the wrong hat, people getting harassed for having a sticker on their car. People just do not want to say anything,” he said.

“I don’t think they’re measuring people’s genuine opinions. And I think [pollsters] are just not going to see it coming,” Cahaly added.

Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, generated buzz after photos showed tens of thousands in attendance. By some estimates, the number was as high as 57,000:

According to my friend Denise, who was at the last rally in Butler, PA, the @SecretService put the crowd at 57,000. Did you get that? pic.twitter.com/cMvPUfTZVe — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) November 1, 2020

A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll also sent shockwaves through the media Saturday evening after it showed Trump leading former Vice President Joe Biden by seven percent in the battleground state of Iowa.

Democrats in Pennsylvania, meanwhile, are growing increasingly anxious over Biden’s prospects in Pennsylvania, following what the Washington Post described as the president’s “last-minute, two-day blitz” in the crucial state:

Report: Democrats Growing More Anxious in Pennsylvania https://t.co/xRDgViR47O via @BreitbartNews Biden would kill Fracking and our great 2nd Amendment. No wonder he’s losing Pennsylvania! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2020

