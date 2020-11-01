https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/video-franklin-graham-prays-for-president-trump/
“Our Father and Our God, we pray for our president, protect him and his family, and protect our nation and we pray this in Jesus’s name. Amen,” Franklin Graham prayed at President Trump’s rally in North Carolina.
