https://fraudscrookscriminals.com/2020/11/01/texas-for-a-big-laugh-until-you-see-that-the-fbi-is-investigating-the-patriots/
About The Author
Related Posts
Panicking Pelosi Suggests Slow Joe Biden Should Cancel Debate Because Trump Has ‘No Fidelity To Fact Or Truth’
September 25, 2020
How the Left Killed Another Major NYC Development
September 26, 2020
RICH: Democrat Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Cites Leftist Group Funded by Dark Money to Attack Dark Money
October 13, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy