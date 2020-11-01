http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Jdh_fINmoL4/

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R) argued Sunday on New York AM WABC 770 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable” that the civil unrest seen in Kenosha, WI, this year in response to the death of Jacob Blake could help President Donald Trump on Election Day. Blake died during a confrontation with police officers in Kenosha.

Walker, noting how silent the Democratic presidential ticket of Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) was during the unrest, emphasized that suburban voters “are very, very concerned” about the violence they witnessed.

“Late in the summer, after the DNC after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris had been silent about the violence all across the country, finally, we saw the tragic situation in Kenosha, where they burnt much of the business downtown to the ground, and there were tragically two deaths,” Walker told host John Catsimatidis. “Only then did Joe Biden start to murmur anything about speaking about the violence. But I think that turned voters out in Kenosha County, which is a critical county. I carried it each of the times that I won, but it’s a traditionally Democrat area. And I think it sent out a warning sign to a lot of the suburban voters elsewhere in the state, near Milwaukee, who are very, very concerned about their own safety.”

He continued, “And I think if the president wins, which I hope he does, it will be because of that moment where people started to set aside maybe some of their other issues and realized the safety of themselves and their families was paramount.”

Walker added that because of the riots and violence in Minneapolis following George Floyd’s death and Wisconsin after Blake’s passing, suburban voters “are a factor now” in both swing states.

