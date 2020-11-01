https://www.dailywire.com/news/so-close-alyssa-milano-dresses-as-rbg-for-halloween-misspells-name-deletes-and-reposts-misspells-name-again-deletes

Actress and left-wing activist Alyssa Milano was so very close to successfully flexing her feminist bona fides with a cute RBG Halloween post on Saturday night.

Instead, however, Milano first captioned a photo of herself dressed as the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with the wrong initials.

“Happy Halloween,” the actresses posted. “RGB Forever.”

Notably, Milano disabled replies to her tweet, a common Twitter move by the celebrity. Still, the onslaught of corrections was apparently too much for the insulated actress to bear.

So, Milano deleted the post hours later and offered a second try. Unfortunately for the “Charmed” actress, this, too, was a failure.

“Happy Halloween. Ruth Bader Ginsberg [sic],” she wrote, misspelling “Ginsburg.”

She did, however, get those initials right the second time: “#NotoriousRBG.”

Again, Milano was hit with a wave of criticism and helpful alerts for the second error. She later deleted the post.

.@Alyssa_Milano misspelled RBG’s initials, deleted it, then misspelled Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s name. pic.twitter.com/7uqni22luX — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 1, 2020

Milano’s RBG outfit falls inline with the actress’ feminist leanings, which are at times confusing and inconsistent.

Back in 2018, Milano, noting that she is a survivor of sexual assault, opposed the confirmation of now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, over an unsubstantiated decades-old accusation of attempted sexual misconduct.

Here’s the actress in an op-ed from September 2018:

So let me be as clear as possible: I believe Christine Blasey Ford and I demand that our Senators vote to reject Brett Kavanaugh as the next Justice on the Supreme Court. Every person who refuses to loudly and openly reject Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination is telling every generation of Americans that an alleged abuser’s career is more valuable than a survivor’s humanity. And the highest court in our land is no place for an alleged sexual offender to sit.

“I’m in D.C. because I don’t believe any man’s misogyny should take precedent over a survivor’s humanity,” Milano tweeted days later, opposing Kavanaugh.

However, the actress is a strong supporter of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who is accused of sexual assault by Tara Reade, a former staff assistant to the former vice president.

Milano rationalized her apparent flip-flop on the whole “believe women” stance by explaining that the “world is gray“:

“The world is gray. And as uncomfortable as that makes people, gray is where the real change happens. Black and white is easy. Gray is the place women can come together out of the glare of the election and speak our truths, our doubts, our hopes, our convictions and test them against the light and the dark.” “Gray is where the conversations which continue to swirl around powerful men get started. And it’s really almost always men, isn’t it? As women, we’ve been gaslit, we’ve been blamed. We’re too shrill or too quiet. We’re weak or we’re insufferable. We’re whores or ice queens. We’re baby killers or welfare queens. Women are not afforded the gray. We are not allowed anything but the binary extremes. And then, we are pressured to turn on one another for making impossible choices.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

