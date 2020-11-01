https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/01/something-to-behold-huge-line-of-supporters-forms-ahead-of-president-trumps-maga-rally-in-hickory-nc/

Meanwhile, in North Carolina, here’s the line for President Trump’s MAGA rally which is set to start at 5:30 p.m. tonight:

Amazing:

Team Biden and the media can say these rallies don’t matter, but they really do:

GOP gubernatorial candidate Dan Forest was just cheered for saying he will overturn the state’s mask mandate in case it wasn’t clear how Covid was playing in the race:

As of right now, the state is a literal tossup with Biden up by only 0.3 points in the latest RCP poll average.

***

