Meanwhile, in North Carolina, here’s the line for President Trump’s MAGA rally which is set to start at 5:30 p.m. tonight:

Line of supporters for President Trump’s Hickory, NC rally is something to behold: pic.twitter.com/5pCjcd6CDb — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) November 1, 2020

Amazing:

Long line to get into President Trump’s event in Hickory @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/kUKK34dVma — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) November 1, 2020

Team Biden and the media can say these rallies don’t matter, but they really do:

Less than two hours out from President Trump’s speech. People still arriving here to Hickory Regional Airport @WLOS_13 pic.twitter.com/YKg9vnRqXt — Caitlyn Penter (@CaitlynWLOS) November 1, 2020

GOP gubernatorial candidate Dan Forest was just cheered for saying he will overturn the state’s mask mandate in case it wasn’t clear how Covid was playing in the race:

The scene in Hickory, North Carolina, where President Trump rallies at 5:30 pm and gubernatorial candidate Dan Forest just received cheers for his vow to repeal the state’s mask mandate pic.twitter.com/r5puLRAExl — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) November 1, 2020

As of right now, the state is a literal tossup with Biden up by only 0.3 points in the latest RCP poll average.

