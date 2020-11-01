https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/texas-officials-trump-supporters-broke-no-laws-surrounded-escorted-biden-harris-bus-community/

Kamala Harris made three stops at small rallies in Texas on Friday.

Democrats are wanting you to believe Texas is in play this year — it isn’t.

After one rally Trump supporters gave Kamala an escort from town.

It was EPIC!

Trump supporters in vehicles filled with MAGA Trump flags surrounded and escorted the Biden-Harris bus out of town after their small rally.

This is the most badass thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Go Texas. pic.twitter.com/dnr8Ns9qe0 — L 🤺 (@SomeBitchIKnow) October 31, 2020

TRENDING: FAKE KAMALA GOT LOOMERED! –Laura Loomer Catches Kamala Harris BODY DOUBLE at Palm Beach Polling Place! (VIDEO -PHOTOS)

After the escort from San Antonio on Friday the Biden-Kamala campaign canceled their final event in Pflugerville, Texas.

But this was too much for the FBI.

Chris Wray and the FBI are investigating the Trump Train for swarming the Biden bus.

Wow!

If you needed any further proof that the FBI will look for any reason to target Trump supporters…https://t.co/TirIEkORrD — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 1, 2020

For the record — the Democrats are lying about this too like they do most everything.

Also a deranged person tried to run a Trump truck off the road behind Biden bus and liberals are blaming us. Another liberal lie. pic.twitter.com/H25p4SNBRw — Kambree (@KamVTV) October 31, 2020

And on Sunday Texas officials announced Trump supporters broke no laws after the surrounded and escorted the Biden-Harris bus out of town.

Via MyCanyonLake.com:

New Braunfels City Manager Robert Camareno said the New Braunfels Trump Train did not break any laws when at least a dozen of its members pulled onto I-35 around Solms Road on Friday and surrounded a Biden Bus carrying several prominent Texas Democratic candidates to campaign rallies in Central Texas.

Biden campaign organizers were so shaken by the swarm of cars swerving around the bus, and by reports that members of the Trump Train were armed, they canceled a series of campaign rallies planned for Friday as part of a “Battle for the Soul of the Nation.” According to several Facebook posts, members of the Trump Train mistakenly assumed U.S. vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris was on board. Her campaign stops on Friday did not include San Antonio, where the Biden Bus began its journey up I-35 north, headed towards Austin. Camareno said New Braunfels Police Department (NBPD) received several calls that members of the Trump Train were following the Biden/Harris campaign bus as it drove through the city. “NBPD officers responded and did not observe any traffic violations,” he said in an email to MyCanyonLake.com. “Additionally, there were no traffic accidents reported in conjunction with this activity inside the New Braunfels city limits. NBPD officers continued to monitor the procession as it made its way north to the New Braunfels city limits and the next jurisdictions were notified about the activity that was headed in their direction.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

