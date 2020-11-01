https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/texas-republicans-seek-invalidate-127000-ballots-cast-drive-thru-voting?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A federal court in Texas is set to decide Monday on whether nearly 127,000 ballots should be tossed from the state election count.

Republicans are seeking to invalidate the ballots that were cast at drive-thru polling stations in Harris County, the largest county in Texas.

They say the drive-thru program is an expansion of curbside voting, making it accessible only to voters with disabilities under the state’s election law. The plaintiffs also argue the program violates the U.S. constitution, which gives states the authority to decide how elections are run.

The county opened 10 drive-thru voting locations in early October where residents could go to vote from their car. Voters are handed a portable machine through the window and cast their vote from their vehicle.

U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Hanen will hear arguments. The same case was rejected by the state’s Supreme Court on Sunday.

Out of the 2.4 million eligible voters in Harris county, 127,000 have casted their ballot by the drive-thru voting option, which is about 9% of the total votes cast so far.

