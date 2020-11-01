http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/y7oMTbr9tFQ/the-age-of-deep-fakes-comes-closer.php

It was over a year ago that we presented one of the first really impressive versions of “deep fake” videos, with Bill Hader transforming into Tom Cruise and Seth Rogan on Letterman. Well, now Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the geniuses behind South Park and Team America: World Police, have gotten into the game, with this 14-minute deep fake video that sends up Trump, Al Gore, and several other figures. It’s not that convincing, but I think it isn’t meant to be. But it is an indication of where this technology is going—and soon.

Language warning—after all, it is Parker and Stone. And you needn’t watch the whole 14 minutes to get it. Jump around at your heart’s content.







Share this: Twitter

Facebook

