Play silly identity politics games, win silly prizes, Democrats.

For far too long, Democrats have taken minority, women, and gay voters for granted. They just assume that these three groups for whatever reason ‘belong’ to them, and Trump being Trump, has shown that this is not the case.

At all.

In 2016, women came around for Trump and it looks like in 2020 minority voters and the gay community could well deliver him a win.

From Richard Grenell:

Ruh-roh, Biden. Losing those stand-by demographics ain’t good.

Not. At. All.

A to the men.

But if Democrats can’t put us all in a bunch of convenient buckets and label us they don’t know how to pander for votes.

YUGE news.

