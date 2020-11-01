https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/mask-off-kamala-harris-endorses-communism-two-days-election-day-video/

THE MASK IS OFF.

Democrat Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris endorsed Communism with just two days to go until Election Day.

Kamala Harris was rated the most liberal senator in the senate.

Just like Trump says, ‘Kamala Harris makes crazy Bernie look like a moderate.’

Kamala Harris on Sunday endorsed Communism, “Equitable treatment means we all end up in the same place,” she said.

Translation: “Equitable treatment means you all end up a pile of skulls.”

“Equality and equity are not the same thing,” Harris said.

Kamala Harris said that equality is not enough because “not everybody’s starting out from the same place.”

“Equitable treatment means we all end up at the same place,” she said.

This is literal Communism.

WATCH:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Even liberals were shocked by Kamala Harris’s in-your-face endorsement of Marxism.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Other shocked Twitter users responded to Kamala Harris.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

