THE MASK IS OFF.

Democrat Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris endorsed Communism with just two days to go until Election Day.

Kamala Harris was rated the most liberal senator in the senate.

Just like Trump says, ‘Kamala Harris makes crazy Bernie look like a moderate.’

Kamala Harris on Sunday endorsed Communism, “Equitable treatment means we all end up in the same place,” she said.

Translation: “Equitable treatment means you all end up a pile of skulls.”

“Equality and equity are not the same thing,” Harris said.

Kamala Harris said that equality is not enough because “not everybody’s starting out from the same place.”

“Equitable treatment means we all end up at the same place,” she said.

This is literal Communism.

WATCH:

There’s a big difference between equality and equity. pic.twitter.com/n3XfQyjLNe — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 1, 2020

Even liberals were shocked by Kamala Harris’s in-your-face endorsement of Marxism.

This is a pretty in-your-face endorsement of equality of outcomes as a policy goal. (As opposed to equality of opportunity.) Look, you guys got my vote because I voted against Trump. But this is a really, really bad idea. pic.twitter.com/l4uyjKtggQ — Fletcher Dunn (@ZPostFacto) November 1, 2020

Why would a vice presidential candidate seemingly endorse full-on Marxism days before a general election? Does she believe government should enforce equality of outcome for everyone? Seriously? — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) November 1, 2020

“Equitable treatment means we all end up in the same place.” That’s equality of *outcomes* enforced by the government. They used to call that communism. — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) November 1, 2020

Other shocked Twitter users responded to Kamala Harris.

The Dems are finally open about their admiration of the most repressive system of organizing society. — CN (@comp_napper) November 1, 2020

"Equitable treatment means we all end up at the same place" is literally communism. — James Lindsay, Bd.E. (@ConceptualJames) November 1, 2020

"Equitable treatment means we all end up at the same place." This, historically, has meant that everyone (but for party elites) has the same incredibly low standard of living. That impoverished life comes with a heaping side of death, destruction, & totalitarianism. I'll pass. — Rational Policy (@ratlpolicy) November 1, 2020

You SERIOUS with this? This literally means Marxism. “We all end up at same place” literally means “each of us will have same wealth”@JoeBiden you’ve been promoting moderate platform. You aware of this Marxism (wealth redistribution/equalization) proposal? JUST LOST MY VOTE! — MedTechGuru (@MedTechGuru) November 1, 2020

