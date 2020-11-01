https://freebeacon.com/national-security/this-week-in-leftist-violence-and-intimidation-vol-10/

This week Portland continued to be a battleground between federal agents and Antifa militants, protesters in Brooklyn called for “death to America,” and Philadelphia saw mass looting as well as the destruction of an immigrant church.

6. Brooklyn Rioters Smash Bank and Spray-Paint ‘Death to America’

Protesters in Brooklyn smashed up a Bank of America and graffitied “Death 2 America” on its windows.

A bank of America’s windows were smashed and tagged with “death to America” while a black person was still in it! The fire in the background makes the video look more cinematic pic.twitter.com/UMrfoGixIU — barely informed with elad 🕵🏻‍♂️ (@elaadeliahu) October 28, 2020

5. Antifa Clashes With ICE Agents in Portland

Portland protesters clashed with federal officers outside the city’s ICE building again this week, leading to unrest and yet another round of arrests.

More unrest in Portland tonight as BLM-antifa gathered in front of the @ICEgov building again. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/QucvoQL3M4 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 29, 2020

4. BLM Attacks D.C. Police’s Fourth District

Black Lives Matter protesters smashed the windows of D.C. Police’s Fourth District building and tried to force their way inside. Unrest over a black man who died in a scooter crash while being pursued by police has so far led to police buildings and vehicles being vandalized, while demonstrators also shot off fireworks and fire crackers.

Trying to push their way into DC Police Headquarters pic.twitter.com/tp1bWDrcvb — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 27, 2020

3. Anti-Police Protester Drives Car Through a Police Line

A black sedan plowed through a line of police officers during a protest in Brooklyn on Tuesday, when unrest led to 32 arrests and at least five officers being injured.

BREAKING IN BROOKLYN: Demonstrators clash with NYPD, driver plows through police line. Reports of widespread damage and looting. pic.twitter.com/ccwM27pfBU — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 28, 2020

2. Baptist Church in Philadelphia Burned by Rioters

After a black man wielding a knife was shot when he charged police, rioters torched the Vietnam Baptist Church in Philadelphia on Tuesday night. The church’s pastor Philip Pham said, “They threw flammable chemicals on the roof and [flames] burned through the roof” and the facility is a “total loss.”

1. Philadelphia Rioters Loot Stores, Fight Cops

Black Lives Matter protesters took to the streets of Philadelphia this week, and soon local businesses were looted, police officers were attacked, and the National Guard was called in.

