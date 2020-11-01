https://thehill.com/homenews/523888-three-shot-in-kansas-confrontation-over-trump-yard-signs

Three people were shot in Kansas over the weekend as a result of a dispute over political yard signs, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported.

Police said they were called to a residence in North Topeka after receiving reports of a man who confronted people about previous thefts of signs supporting President TrumpDonald John TrumpPoll: Trump leads Biden by 7 points in Iowa Biden campaign cancels event in Texas after pro-Trump cars surrounded its bus Obama shooting three pointer while campaigning for Biden goes viral MORE and local Republicans, according to the newspaper.

One of the victims was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds that police told the paper are considered potentially life-threatening. Two other victims also showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds in connection with the case, police said.

Police said an investigation into the incident is ongoing and that no arrests have been made. They did not specify on which side of the conflict the shooter and victims were.

With the 2020 general election days away, several law enforcement agencies have said they are prepared for violence related to the results of the election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

