https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/trafalger-pollings-robert-cahaly-predicts-huge-trump-win-sunday-morning-futures/

Robert Cahaly, the chief pollster at Trafalger Group, the organization that correctly predicted Trump wins in Michigan and Wisconsin in 2016, was on with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures.

During the discussion Cahaly said the late breakers are going Trump.

Cahaley believes Trump will win again in 2020!

Robert Cahaly: What we are seeing is a movement toward Trump with late breakers. We are also seeing folks that had initially given every indication that they were going to support Biden or they were undecided moving toward Trump. And the issue we see moving on is the shutdowns. Even young people we’ve identified who don’t like the president. They like shutdowns even less. Even suburban women who said they have problems with the president, they like their children home and shutdowns even less.

TRENDING: Officials OUTRAGED After Trump Campaign Asks for Names of People Transporting Ballots and Locations of Where Ballots Are Stored and Counted

Despite the bias and lies from the liberal media and tech tyrants President Trump is in a good position two days out from the election.

The left threw everything they had at him for 6 years now.

And our President Trump is still standing.

Via Sunday Morning Futures:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

