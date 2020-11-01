http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/z25oCfuJ0MU/

A MAGA caravan filled with Trump supporters flooded the streets of San Diego, California, on Sunday — followed by a pro-Trump boat parade — just two days ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

“Massive car parade for [President Trump] in San Diego. I’m told hundreds of supporters are expected to participate in a boat parade that’s set to start real soon,” FOX 5 San Diego’s Jacqueline Sarkissian wrote on social media, sharing a video of the caravan appearing to take off.

HAPPENING NOW: Massive car parade for @realDonaldTrump in San Diego. I’m told hundreds of supporters are expected to participate in a boat parade that’s set to start real soon. More tonight on @fox5sandiego. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Ohm43fIhzX — Jacqueline Sarkissian (@JSarkissian) November 1, 2020

In a followup post minutes later, Sarkissian also shared images and video of the subsequent pro-Trump boat parade.

One day earlier, thousands of Trump supporters gathered in Beverly Hills, California, where they rallied in support of the president. The event was just one of several MAGA rallies to have taken place in Beverly Hills in the weeks leading up to the presidential election.

“At the massive Trump caravan from San Clemente to San Diego!” conservative influencer Kassy Dillon wrote on social media before the start of the convoy on Sunday afternoon.

At the massive Trump caravan from San Clemente to San Diego! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/26UCQRFWmJ — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) November 1, 2020

“Joining the Trump caravan to San Diego really raised my spirits and was one of my most patriotic experiences,” she added, sharing a video traveling with the pro-Trump group.

Joining the Trump caravan to San Diego really raised my spirits and was one of my most patriotic experiences. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/FaMmTjoLhT — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) November 1, 2020

“1000+ car [President Trump] Parade on the I-5 going into San Diego right now. Flags as far as the eye can see,” another individual wrote as he shared a video of the convoy.

1000+ car @realDonaldTrump Parade on the I-5 going into San Diego right now. Flags as far as the eye can see. pic.twitter.com/eHF3qevKEe — Daren Sorenson (@DarenSorenson) November 1, 2020

“[R]eady for the Trump boat parade San Diego!!” wrote one Twitter user, sharing a photo from one of the boats.

“San Diego Bay Trump Boat Parade organizing now -View from the top of the Coronado Bridge- cars with Trump flags everywhere!” one person wrote as they shared a video.

The individual was replying to another Twitter user, who noted, “There are massive Trump car rallies and caravans taking place all across the country,” and asked, “If you see information on one please drop in replies, [thanks].”

San Diego Bay Trump Boat Parade organizing now -View from the top of the Coronado Bridge- cars with Trump flags everywhere! pic.twitter.com/0zRJ3Y8cQI — Henken Ortho (@HenkenOrtho) November 1, 2020

“A Motorcade For Trump caravan rolls into San Diego. The group started in San Clemente, drove down the I-5 and turned around near the USS Midway Sunday afternoon,” wrote photographer K.C. Alfred.

A Motorcade For Trump caravan rolls into San Diego. The group started in San Clemente, drove down the I-5 and turned around near the USS Midway Sunday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/ORNpFqPzgm — K.C. Alfred (@KCAlfredPhoto) November 1, 2020

“Trump boat parade stretching for miles in deeply blue San Diego, California,” tweeted SV News.

EXCLUSIVE: Trump boat parade stretching for miles in deeply blue San Diego, California. pic.twitter.com/ob0JIl6WRk — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) November 1, 2020

“The best Trump parade ever in San Diego! California loves you! We came from Puyallup Wa to join!” wrote another Twitter user, who included video footage of the boat parade.

@EricTrump @POTUS The best Trump parade ever in San Diego! California loves you! We came from Puyallup Wa to join! #TrumpLandslideVictory2020 #Trump2020 pic.twitter.com/CBRagSJLyC — Julie Ann Birkland (@birkland_ann) November 1, 2020

This was San Diego today! We were inva huge Trump boat parade! #Trump2020 🇺🇸🇺🇸😎 pic.twitter.com/i42mTt9cVD — Julie Ann Birkland (@birkland_ann) November 2, 2020

“Trump Boat Parade in San Diego today. #MAGA,” wrote former congressional candidate Ryan Cunningham.

Trump Boat Parade in San Diego today. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/k7C5H1i7r2 — Ryan Cunningham (@rcfor52) November 1, 2020

“San Diego [loves] Trump!!!” commented another Twitter user, who shared a video of the boat parade.

More images and video of the day’s gathering continue to appear online, even at the time of this publication:

Supporters of President Trump on San Diego Bay today for a boat parade a couple of days before the election. #NBC7 pic.twitter.com/OXnK5BNwQ5 — Bridget Naso (@BridgetNaso) November 2, 2020

