https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/trump-has-lead-over-biden-trafalgar-group-michigan-and-ohio-polls?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump holds a lead over Democratic rival Joe Biden in the states of Ohio and Michigan according to polls by The Trafalgar Group.

In a poll of likely voters conducted Oct. 30-31, Trump had 48.3% support in Michigan compared to Biden’s 45.8%—the poll notes that those numbers include those who were leaning toward one or the other. The poll had a 2.97% margin of error.

Biden currently leads Trump by 5.1 points in Michigan according to the RealClearPolitics average. President Trump won the state in 2016, breaking a two-decade long Democratic winning streak that spanned from 1992-2012.

In a Trafalgar poll of likely voters conducted Oct. 30-31, Trump had 49.2% support in Ohio compared to Biden’s 44.4% support. The poll had a 2.96% margin of error.

Trump, who currently holds a 1.4 point lead over Biden in Ohio according to the RealClearPolitics average, won the Buckeye state in 2016 after it had previously gone to Democrat Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

