https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/trump-has-lead-over-biden-trafalgar-group-michigan-and-ohio-polls?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
President Trump holds a lead over Democratic rival Joe Biden in the states of Ohio and Michigan according to polls by The Trafalgar Group.
In a poll of likely voters conducted Oct. 30-31, Trump had 48.3% support in Michigan compared to Biden’s 45.8%—the poll notes that those numbers include those who were leaning toward one or the other. The poll had a 2.97% margin of error.
Biden currently leads Trump by 5.1 points in Michigan according to the RealClearPolitics average. President Trump won the state in 2016, breaking a two-decade long Democratic winning streak that spanned from 1992-2012.
In a Trafalgar poll of likely voters conducted Oct. 30-31, Trump had 49.2% support in Ohio compared to Biden’s 44.4% support. The poll had a 2.96% margin of error.
Trump, who currently holds a 1.4 point lead over Biden in Ohio according to the RealClearPolitics average, won the Buckeye state in 2016 after it had previously gone to Democrat Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.