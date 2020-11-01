https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/523866-trump-plans-to-declare-victory-if-he-takes-election-night-lead-axios

President TrumpDonald John TrumpPoll: Trump leads Biden by 7 points in Iowa Biden campaign cancels event in Texas after pro-Trump cars surrounded its bus Obama shooting three pointer while campaigning for Biden goes viral MORE has told those in his orbit he intends to prematurely declare victory on election night if early returns are favorable to him despite uncounted ballots that could lead to a loss, Axios reported Sunday.

The president has discussed the plan in detail with confidants, the publication reported.

On Tuesday night, the early count in the pivotal state of Pennsylvania is expected to favor the president due to state laws against counting mail-in ballots before Election Day. However, the ongoing count is expected to narrow the margin between Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenPoll: Trump leads Biden by 7 points in Iowa Biden campaign cancels event in Texas after pro-Trump cars surrounded its bus Obama shooting three pointer while campaigning for Biden goes viral MORE, who leads in most polling of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kathy Boockvar (D), who leads Pennsylvania’s State Department said the commonwealth expects the full count to take days due to the high volume of mail-in ballots this year, ten times more than those cast in 2016.

“I expect that the overwhelming majority of ballots in Pennsylvania, that’s mail-in and absentee ballots, as well as in-person ballots, will be counted within a matter of days,” Boockvar said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Although Trump’s path to victory would likely require a victory in Pennsylvania, allies say he would also need to have won or be substantially ahead in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas on Tuesday.

The president’s team is also prepared to present mail-in ballots counted after Nov. 3 as illegitimate, according to Axios, even though it isn’t unusual for states to take several days or weeks to count ballots and certify results.

Most polling has indicated Election Day in-person votes will favor the president while mail-in voting will favor Biden.

The Trump campaign filed lawsuits in several battleground states seeking to toss ballots received after Election Day, even if they were postmarked before Nov. 3. The Supreme Court last week ruled in separate cases that Pennsylvania and North Carolina could extend their deadlines to receive ballots postmarked by Election Day, but said ballots in Wisconsin must be received by Nov. 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller suggested Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that Democrats would attempt “post-election … thievery.”

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told Axios the report was “nothing but people trying to create doubt about a Trump victory. When he wins, he’s going to say so.”

The Hill has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

