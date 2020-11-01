https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/523892-trump-praises-texas-supporters-who-surrounded-biden-harris-bus

At a rally on Sunday, President TrumpDonald John TrumpPoll: Trump leads Biden by 7 points in Iowa Biden campaign cancels event in Texas after pro-Trump cars surrounded its bus Obama shooting three pointer while campaigning for Biden goes viral MORE praised a caravan of Trump supporters who surrounded a bus belonging to the campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenPoll: Trump leads Biden by 7 points in Iowa Biden campaign cancels event in Texas after pro-Trump cars surrounded its bus Obama shooting three pointer while campaigning for Biden goes viral MORE, which prompted an FBI investigation.

“You know they were protecting [Biden’s] bus yesterday–because they are nice. They had hundreds of cars,” Trump told rallygoers in Washington, Mich.

Videos of the incident involving the bus showed around ten cars with Trump flags attached to them positioning themselves around the bus. Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisBiden campaign cancels event in Texas after pro-Trump cars surrounded its bus Two college students drive 20 hours to cast their ballots in Texas Biden to spend election night in Delaware MORE were not on the bus.

Speaking to the audience, Trump made note of the line of cars saying, “Trump, Trump. Trump and the American flag. That’s it, you see Trump and the American flag. You ever notice when you see the other side–I don’t even see much of the other side. You don’t see any, they have no spirit. They have no enthusiasm. They have no nothing.”

“Did you see our people? You know they were protecting [Biden’s] bus yesterday–because they are nice” https://t.co/xyvs85wnWT pic.twitter.com/0r4LDRL9QE — Peter Wade (@brooklynmutt) November 1, 2020

On Saturday night, Trump tweeted a video of the incident with the message, “I LOVE TEXAS!”

Biden campaign spokesperson Symone Sanders Symone SandersBooker calls Pence ‘a formidable debater’ ahead of VP debate Biden will participate in next debate with ‘necessary’ safety precautions, campaign aide says Biden adviser: ‘We are not concerned, because we are being safe’ MORE tweeted in response to the president’s apparent approval writing, “What the President tweeted in regards to Texas is reckless, dangerous and an intimidation tactic. It’s not something we should come to accept from our leaders. The people of our great country have the opportunity to turn the corner here. VOTE. HIM. OUT.”

What the President tweeted in regards to Texas is reckless, dangerous and an intimidation tactic. It’s not something we should come to accept from our leaders. The people of our great country have the opportunity to turn the corner here. VOTE. HIM. OUT. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) November 1, 2020

Biden campaign officials said on Friday that a group of cars surrounded the bus attempting to “run it off the road” while on I-35 in on its way to Austin from San Antonio.

At one point, the bus was forced to drive at 20 mph, according to officials. A white truck was seen in a video posted online hitting another car as it stayed close to the campaign vehicle. 911 was called and police safely escorted the bus to their next location.

This is a traffic violation and attempted homicide. Why hasn’t anyone been arrested? pic.twitter.com/QnfF4vXMQn — melissa “cancel student debt” byrne (@mcbyrne) October 31, 2020

On Sunday, CNN reported the FBI would be investigating the alleged harassment.

