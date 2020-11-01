https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-signs-reportedly-lead-to-shooting-in-kansas

A dispute over Trump yard signs led to a shooting in which three people were shot in North Topeka, Kansas, on Saturday, according to a Topeka police supervisor.

Police were summoned to a home in North Topeka after a confrontation reportedly took place between a man and those whom he believed had engaged in theft of signs that supported President Donald Trump, according to The Topeka Capital-Journal.

The Topeka Capital-Journal further reported:

Officers responded about 11 p.m. to the scene in the 1300 block of N.W. Eugene, from which one person was taken by ambulance to a hospital with gunshot wounds that were considered potentially life-threatening, said police Lt. Joe Perry. Eugene, which runs north and south, is located about a block west of N.W. Topeka Boulevard in the area involved. Two other people later sought hospital treatment in Topeka after arriving by private vehicle after suffering from gunshot wounds, Perry said. The seriousness of their injuries wasn’t clear. The names, ages and genders of those wounded weren’t available Sunday morning.

Two people were reportedly brought to police headquarters to be questioned, though no further information was readily available about the identity of those involved.

Police are preparing nationwide for unrest during the week of the presidential election, especially in Washington, D.C. Activist groups led by Black Lives Matter and Shutdown DC are reportedly assembling for a planned demonstration on Election Day in Black Lives Matter Plaza, which is a block from the White House, according to The Associated Press. They plan to live-stream the election results and include DJs and live music.

As Fox Business reported:

Businesses and retailers across the country have begun boarding up their storefront windows and taking other security measures in anticipation of potential unrest on or around Election Day as many cities remain on edge following a summer of widespread riots and mayhem. In Washington D.C., hair salons, restaurants, clothing stores, and banks just blocks away from the White House were covered in plywood Sunday, as business owners prepare for a possible repeat of the violent riots and looting seen over the summer in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, as well as the decision not to charge officers in connection to the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. One photo showed the first and second-floor windows of one building boarded up and spray painted to include artwork in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Wells Fargo, Francesca’s, CVS Pharmacy and Washington Sports Club were among some of the business with plywood protecting their windows. Mayor Muriel Bowser said she had not decided whether to use National Guard troops for election-related violence, though some troops still remain activated amid the coronavirus pandemic. The precautions come during one of the most contentious presidential elections in recent memory. Clashes between supporters of President Trump and those siding with Joe Biden or Black Lives Matter protesters have repeatedly played out in nationwide demonstrations.

