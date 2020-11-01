https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/trump-smashes-online-audience-records-177474-viewers-watch-trump-live-georgia-rally-1-7-million-supporters-watch-trump-sunday-rallies-rsbn/

THE ENTHUSIASM IS OFF THE CHARTS!

Earlier tonight 172,000 viewers watched the Trump rally in Rome, Georgia!

That number later grew to 177,474 viewers for his Rome, Georgia rally!

This was President Trump’s 4th rally on Sunday.

He still has ONE MORE RALLY in Miami at 11:30 PM tonight!

Today’s numbers at RSBN are truly historic.

903,000 watch the Hickory, North Carolina rally in total hours later.

831,000 watched the Dubuque, Iowa rally in total hours later.

699,500 watched the Washington, Michigan rally in total hours later.

And President Trump still has ONE MORE RALLY in Miami!

We are witnessing HISTORY!

1.708,877 supporters watched the Trump rallies — SO FAR on Sunday!

That Must Be a New Record!

And here comes Miami…….

