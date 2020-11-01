https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/01/unbearably-stupid-chris-cillizza-shaming-another-journo-for-reporting-irresponsibly-and-based-on-nothing-is-all-fail/

Jason Miller isn’t wrong about the Left’s reputation for ‘magically’ finding votes that help them win an election. Think Al Franken and the magical trunk of votes for him …

Political director at ABC, Rick Klein, reported Miller’s comments on Twitter:

a point Jason Miller made this morning: “President Trump will be ahead on election night, probably getting 280 electoral somewhere in that range, and then they’re going to try to steal it back after the election.” 1/2 — Rick Klein (@rickklein) November 1, 2020

must be noted: being ahead on Election Night doesn’t necessarily mean anything at all. PA/WI/MI in particular not likely to be projected. That doesn’t necessarily mean anything is wrong – or that a candidate is winning/losing a state. — Rick Klein (@rickklein) November 1, 2020

Not sure why these tweets set ol’ Chris Cillizza off because as far as we can tell Rick’s reporting is fairly balanced but here we are:

This is so irresponsible. And based on nothing. https://t.co/X3rHhDraG2 — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) November 1, 2020

And if anyone knows about irresponsible reporting based on nothing it’s CNN.

Right, Chris?

So like the whole “he won’t concede and the military will have to pull him from the White House” nonsense. — Stuck in CA (@ca_stuck) November 1, 2020

Speaking of irresponsible, here comes Fake News Chris! — China Joe Is Compromised (@DupontRenegade) November 1, 2020

Seriously.

Much like 4 years of Russia, russia, russia. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) November 1, 2020

Russia!

Vote Trump — Sal (@SundevilSal) November 1, 2020

What he said.

Shrinks call it projection, right? — Randy Diplock 🇨🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@NorahsDaddy) November 1, 2020

Something like that.

***

