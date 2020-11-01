https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/washington-dc-university-warns-students-about-election-riots-suggests?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The George Washington University, just blocks from the White House, is warning students about potential unrest starting election night that could require a week’s worth of groceries and medicine.

“Before Election Day, we recommend that you have at least one week of food, supplies and medicine in your room,” the school said in a letter to students. “We suggest preparing for the Election Day period as you would a hurricane or a snowstorm that would prevent you from going outside for several days to grab food or order take.”

A university spokeswoman told The Washington Times, “Our goal is to help our campus community plan ahead for any potential disruption that may happen during the election period.”

The riots associated with this summer’s social justice demonstrations across the country resulted in substantial damage to businesses and government buildings in the nation’s capital. Many of the buildings have remained boarded, while others have either been boarded up for unrest this week or have had plywood reapplied to their glass doors and windows.

