Former President Barack Obama suffered a technical malfunction while addressing tens of Joe Biden supporters in Detroit on Saturday.

Obama was the warm-up act for his former deputy in Flint and the Motor City just three days before the election.

As Obama attempted to rile up the crowd, he had some microphone difficulties:

“Who’s in charge of the mic?” Obama said to someone off stage as some in the audience yelled.

“Come on down!” one shouted as he continued speaking into the microphone, but could not be heard.

He then looked over his other shoulder for help as a fan honked, but it was not clear whether it was in support or dissatisfaction.
Journalist Nick Ballasy posted a photo showing the small crowd as Obama was approaching the podium:

The Biden campaign even showed a wide shot of the measly turnout:

Here is another angle, which showed a car parked just yards from the stage:

During the technical problems, Obama acknowledged former First Lady Michelle Obama was not campaigning for Biden with just days to go:

“Michelle’s home. She says hey,” he reportedly told the crowd.

