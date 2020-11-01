http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6lwPqsR0nic/

The bad blood was supposed to be on display next weekend when the Florida Gators took on the Georgia Bulldogs. However, the Gators got their warm-up punches out of the way this weekend against Missouri.

The trouble started just before halftime when Florida head coach Dan Mullen took strong exception to a Missouri player delivering a late hit to his quarterback as time expired.

Here’s the hit:

Here’s the fight:

WATCH:

Incredibly, only three players were ejected.

Dan Mullen was accused of escalating the situation into a full-on brawl by excitedly running out onto the field. The Florida coach was still excited as he rallied fans on his way off the field.

Florida wan the game, 41-17.

