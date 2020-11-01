https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/01/watch-joe-biden-confuses-the-philadelphia-eagles-and-the-delaware-blue-hens/
In case it wasn’t clear yet, Pennsylvania is the most important state in this election. From Nate Silver, “Without Pennsylvania, Biden becomes the underdog”:
FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver: “Without Pennsylvania, Biden becomes an underdog.”https://t.co/EKjT4iFZfW
— Axios (@axios) November 1, 2020
And that’s why Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are spending so much time there in these final days:
Biden and Harris are effectively splitting up the state of PA on Monday. Biden will campaign in Western PA (in and near Pittsburgh) and Harris in Eastern PA. https://t.co/PpClHgaNca
— Sean Sullivan (@WaPoSean) November 1, 2020
Basically, the Biden campaign is hyper-focused on PA the next 36 hours.
And Dems on the ground have grown increasingly nervous about the state in the final stage: https://t.co/gctTbRTXiK
— Sean Sullivan (@WaPoSean) November 1, 2020
Biden, himself, was in Philly today:
Biden in Philly: “Pennsylvania is critical in this election.”
(Fact check: True)
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) November 1, 2020
He proudly told the audience that he married a “Philly girl” and that he was wearing an Eagles jacket:
Joe Biden treats this election like a PA Senate race. He notes that Wilmington, Del., had only Philly TV stations when he started in Senate: “I was very happy to have the moniker of being PA’s third senator. I married a Philly girl, by the way. And I’ve got my Eagles jacket on.”
— James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) November 1, 2020
His problem, however, is that he’s not wearing a jacket repping the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s actually wearing one with the logo for the University of Delaware Blue Hens:
Fact check: It wasn’t an Eagles jacket as Biden claimed. It was a Delaware Blue Hens jacket. https://t.co/mySRMJ53hi
— Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) November 1, 2020
Whoops.
