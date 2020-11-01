http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/iehZoBs7EM4/

Joe Biden tried to brandish his eastern Pennsylvania credentials on Sunday and botched it when he misstated the team on his jacket.

Speaking in Philadelphia, Biden said, “I was very happy to have the moniker of being Pennsylvania’s third senator. I married a Philly girl, by the way.”

Then he looked down at his chest and added, “And I’ve got my Eagles jacket on.”

In this video, Joe Biden claims to be wearing a Philadelphia @Eagles jacket. He’s not. It’s a Delaware Blue Hens jacket. pic.twitter.com/e916hRZQxZ — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) November 1, 2020

Biden was wearing a University of Delaware Blue Hens coat, as evidenced by the school’s logo:

Rolling on with our opponent preview series, lets take a look at home opponent No. 3, the Delaware Blue Hens on Oct. 12. ℹ️ | https://t.co/h4WvCbchaU#AED pic.twitter.com/gZWkQP5P0H — Elon Football (@ElonFootball) July 25, 2019

Associated Press White House reporter Jonathan Lemire questioned whether it was an Eagles jacket, but did not go so far as to fact check Biden’s claim:

Joe Biden, in Philadelphia, declared that was he was wearing the jacket of the hometown Eagles. But is it? pic.twitter.com/9lYxJxaVJB — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) November 1, 2020

At a later stop, Biden introduced his granddaughter, Finnigan Biden:

Joe Biden: “I am Finnegan Biden’s GRANDMOM” ὄὄ

pic.twitter.com/m8VJmBJYxp — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 1, 2020

“And I am Finnigan Biden’s grandmom,” he told a group at a “surprise” campaign stop in the same city.

“That’s her grandmom,” he corrected, referring to Jill Biden, “and I’m her grandpop.”

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube or download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Twitter, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Parler.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

