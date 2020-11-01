http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/dVbQKACO5hg/

Lady Gaga has launched an effort to win votes in the swing states by dressing in camouflage and crushing a beer can by a pickup truck.

On Saturday, she announced that she would be riding into an unnamed swing state to drum up votes for Joe Biden:

[Opens beer can] Hey. This is Lady Gaga. I’m voting for America, which means I’m voting for Joe … Biden. And if you live in Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Florida, or Arizona, I encourage you to vote. And if you have a friend that lives there, tell them to vote. I’m gonna be in one of these states tomorrow. Guess which one I’ll be in? Hint: I used to live there. [Sips, crushes beer can] Cheers. The 2020 election.

The pop star, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, once lived in the town of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, with her then-fiancé.

In September, Lady Gaga told an interviewer: “When you’re born in this country, we all drink the poison that is white supremacy.”

In another video message released on Twitter last week, she told Americans to vote if they “want the country to be different than it is.”

She added: “If you want to change this system, if you want this country to be different than it is right now, you have got to participate in this election.”

