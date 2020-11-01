https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/watch-live-rsbn-president-trumps-maga-rally-blustery-dubuque-iowa/

President Trump is on fire with just two days to go until election day.

Trump wrapped up his first of FIVE rallies in blustery Washington, Michigan on Sunday and headed over to Dubuque, Iowa.

It is freezing cold and windy in Dubuque, but that didn’t stop thousands of patriots from coming out to see President Trump.

Trump’s rally at the Dubuque Regional Airport in Dubuque, Iowa is scheduled to begin at 2:15 PM EST.

Air Force One touched down at 2:25 PM EST.

