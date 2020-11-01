https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/watch-live-rsbn-president-trumps-maga-rally-blustery-washington-michigan/

President Trump is unstoppable as we head into the final days of the 2020 election season.

Trump is holding 5 rallies on Sunday after working late Saturday night.

Trump’s first rally on Sunday is at Total Sport Park in Washington, Michigan scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM EST.

Thousands of supporters lined up in blustery weather in Michigan to attend Trump’s MAGA rally!

TRENDING: Officials OUTRAGED After Trump Campaign Asks for Names of People Transporting Ballots and Locations of Where Ballots Are Stored and Counted

Ivanka Trump took the stage at 11:20 AM EST to introduce her father, President Trump.

WATCH LIVE ON RSBN:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

