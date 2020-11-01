https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/watch-live-rsbn-president-trumps-maga-rally-hickory-north-carolina/

President Trump earlier Sunday wrapped up two huge MAGA rallies in Washington, Michigan and Dubuque, Iowa and headed to Hickory, North Carolina for his third rally of the day!

Trump is unstoppable as he campaigns around the clock (literally) with five rallies a day.

Trump’s third rally of the day is at Hickory Regional Airport in Hickory, North Carolina and scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM EST.

The President will then travel to Rome, Georgia for rally number 4 and Miami, Florida for his 5th rally of the day.

Trump’s last rally for the day will likely begin at midnight tonight since he is a little behind schedule.

Ospreys carrying the traveling press pool landed at 6:15 PM EST so President Trump should be arriving shortly.

WATCH LIVE ON RSBN:

