https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/watch-live-rsbn-president-trumps-maga-rally-rome-georgia/

President Trump is holding his fourth rally of the day in Rome, Georgia.

Trump is working around the clock (literally) as we head into the final stretch of the 2020 election season.

President Trump held three rallies today in Michigan, Iowa and North Carolina before heading to Georgia.

Trump’s fourth rally is at Richard B. Russell Airport in Rome, Georgia and scheduled to begin at 8:45 PM EST.

TRENDING: FAKE KAMALA GOT LOOMERED! –Laura Loomer Catches Kamala Harris BODY DOUBLE at Palm Beach Polling Place! (VIDEO -PHOTOS)

The President will be holding a midnight rally tonight in Miami after he wraps up his Georgia rally!

Update: Air Force One touched down at 8:55 PM EST.

WATCH LIVE ON RSBN:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

