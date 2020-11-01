https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/watch-live-rsbn-president-trumps-maga-rally-miami-florida-air-force-one-touched-1130-pm-est/

President Trump is holding his FIFTH rally of the day in Miami, Florida with 2 days until Election Day.

Trump held four other rallies today in Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina and Georgia.

The President is unstoppable as he makes a last minute sprint to Election Day.

Trump is holding a midnight rally tonight in Miami with an estimated 30,000 people in attendance!

Air Force One touched down at 11:30 PM EST.

